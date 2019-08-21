Fire department open house Sunday
ANDERSON — The Lafayette Township Fire Department will hold an open house and hog roast on Sunday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the station at 3235 N. 100W.
The open house will feature a walkthrough of the new addition, which doubled the size of the current building.
Information: 765-640-0977.
Sugar Fork hosts chili fundraiser
ANDERSON — Sugar Fork Crossing, 1745 E. 67th St., will hold its first Fire & Ice Chili Cook-Off fundraiser on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m.
A donation of $3 or more will allow you to sample chili prepared by area fire departments and vote on your favorite.
There will be Kona Snow Cones, door prizes and opportunities to splash Sugar Fork Crossing department heads in a dunk tank.
All proceeds go to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising efforts.
Information: 765-233-9360.
Tharp to talk on future of medicine
ANDERSON — The Madison County Retired Teachers Association will host Beth Tharp, president and CEO of Community Hospital of Anderson, speaking on “The Future of Medicine and Senior Health” on Thursday, Sept. 5, at Anderson Country Club, 602 North Shore Blvd. Registration will take place from 11:30 a.m. to noon.
Lunch is $15 and includes house salad with assorted dressings, herb crusted pork loin with Dijon cream, roasted trio potatoes, honey glazed carrots, dinner rolls, brownies and lemon bars on the dessert table, and beverages.
RSVP by Wednesday, Aug. 28, to Greg Kalisz at 765-649-7750 or gkalisz@acsc.net.
Bring canned goods for local food pantry. Spouses and friends are welcome.
Fourth Friday event this week
NEW CASTLE — The Fourth Friday event is back again in downtown New Castle. This event will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and will feature art, music and food.
The event will be rain or shine, and setup will begin at 4 p.m. Many downtown stores will be open with extended hours, and food will be available from many locations.
Live music will be performed by Davis + Devitt, Bob Hadsell, Craig Bailey and Monte Jackson, and more.
Information: visit newcastledowntown.com.
Eastview Church rummage sale set
ANDERSON — Eastview Church of the Nazarene, 2552 E. 200S, a half mile east of the Coke Plant, will host its annual rummage and bake sale on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be a food court, vintage-antique glassware, lots of clean clothes (all sizes), some furniture, and more.
