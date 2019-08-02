Liberty Christian hosts Constitution program
PENDLETON – Liberty Christian School in Anderson will host a constitution education program on Thursday, Aug. 8, in the community building of Falls Park, 299 Falls Park Drive.
Jay McCurry, the head of Liberty Christian School, will speak at 6:30 p.m. to kick off the event.
Following a brief break, attendees will view Lesson 7 of the “Introduction to the Constitution” course from Hillsdale College. It is a free course, featuring Hillsdale professor and president Dr. Larry P. Amn. Lesson 7, titled “Reason and Passion” explores problems in majority rule.
John H. Aukerman, of Anderson, who retired from higher education in 2016, will lead a discussion following the presentation. These courses will continue through 2019 on the second Thursday of each month.
Town of Chesterfield to hold special meeting
CHESTERFIELD – The Chesterfield Town Council will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at Town Hall, 17 Veterans Blvd. The meeting is to discuss the Umbaugh Rate Study.
Community Hospital Anderson to host fundraiser
ANDERSON – Rock Concession at Community Hospital Anderson Courtyard, 1515 N. Madison Ave., will host a fundraiser on Thursday, Aug. 8. Tenderloins, corn dogs, elephant ears, lemon shakeups and more will be available from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The fundraiser is sponsored by the Auxiliary.
Habitat offers informational meeting
CHESTERFIELD – Habitat for Humanity of Madison County will have a public information meeting on "Becoming a Habitat Owner" at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St. These meetings are not mandatory for applicants but application packets will be distributed at this and future meetings.
Habitat for Humanity application packets are also available at its offices at 429 E. 14th St. in Anderson.
48th Glass Festival opens Aug. 16
ELWOOD – The 48th annual Elwood Glass Festival kicks off at noon Friday, Aug. 16, and runs through 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Elwood's Callaway Park.
Visitors can hop on the bus for the shop of Carol's Legacy Art Glass with additional stops at the historical Opera House. Other stops include Tin Plate All-American Parade and the Vintage Rollers' 37th annual Rod Run.
Parking and admission are free. No animals, except service animals, are allowed. More information available online at www.elwoodglassfestival.com
— The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.