Monthly meal, program for veterans
ANDERSON — The Anderson Church of the Brethren welcomes all veterans, active service people and their families from Anderson and its surrounding area with a free meal and program on Friday, starting at 6 p.m.
This monthly meal and program for veterans and their families is held on the second Friday of the month except July and January. The meal this month is beef barbecue, vegetables, salads and desserts. A program will follow.
The church is located at 711 N. Scatterfield Road. Enter by the back door on the south side of the building.
Information or RSVP: 765-649-9231 or email Acoboffice@aol.com or donnellbarb@yahoo.com.
Rummage sale benefits Alex Toy Drive
ALEXANDRIA — The annual rummage sale that proceeds benefit the Alexandria Toy Drive will be held Aug. 16-18.
Friday and Saturday hours will start at 8:30 a.m. with closing time undetermined; Sunday hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There will be new and used clothing, furniture, large items, 5-gallon buckets and 1-gallon bottles of laundry detergent and softener.
A food trailer offering pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, Spanish dogs, sloppy Joes, candy, chips and drinks will be available for purchase.
The sale will be located under the tent in red door open, church side yard, and Casual Lifestyles Realty, 804 S. Park Ave. (across from the cemetery).
Hospital auxiliary sponsors food fundraiser
ANDERSON — Rock Concession will be at Community Hospital of Anderson Courtyard, 1515 N. Madison Ave., from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Available will be tenderloins, corn dogs, elephant ears, lemon shakeups and more.
The fundraiser is sponsored by the Auxiliary.
— The Herald Bulletin
