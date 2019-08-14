Tenderloin dinner set for Friday
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St., will host a hand-breaded tenderloin dinner this Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Cost is $9 for adults and children 12 and under are $5.
Open to the public.
Red Cross sets donation events
INDIANAPOLIS — With many regular donors delaying giving to take final summer vacations and prepare for school to start, the American Red Cross continues to have an emergency need for blood and platelet donations to help end a summer blood shortage.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Muncie
• Aug. 26, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Pruis Hall, campus of Ball State University, McKinley Avenue.
• Aug. 27, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Pruis Hall, campus of Ball State University, McKinley Avenue.
Anderson
• Aug. 19, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Lowes Home Improvement, 3335 S. Scatterfield Road.
AHS Class of '52 to hold luncheon
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1952 will hold its monthly luncheon this month on the third Thursday at 11:30 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road.
All class members and friends are welcome.
Brain injury support group to meet
ANDERSON — On Monday from 5:45 to 7:30 p.m., the Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) support group meets at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
The group meets once a month at the library and is led by Mike Boyer, a TBI survivor himself.
The group is for survivors, family and loved ones that are living with a TBI, or anyone who has been affected by a TBI.
Refreshments are served, and there is no cost involved to attend meeting.
AHS Class of '56 meets Tuesday
ANDERSON — The monthly luncheon of the Anderson High School Class of 1956 will be held Tuesday at noon at Ruby Tuesday Restaurant in Anderson.
All class members and guests are invited to attend.
Ball State’s art classes for children start this fall
MUNCIE — Registration is open for Ball State University’s Saturday children’s art classes. This fall’s theme is “Art Tells the Tale” — images and forms that share stories about dreams, magic, heroes and histories.
Classes are from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday mornings from Sept. 21 through Nov. 23 in the Art and Journalism Building. The program is open to children grades one through six at the cost of $35 per child. Additional siblings are $25.
To register, go to bsu.edu/art.
Information: Mary Carter at mccarter@bsu.edu, or 765-285-5676 or 765-285-5838.
AHS Class of '49 to meet at Perkins
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1949 will meet Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant.
All class and family members are invited.
Disabled Veterans to meet Thursday
ANDERSON — There will be a Disabled American Veterans (DAV) meeting on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St.
Information: Clyde House, 765-621-8965.
