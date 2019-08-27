East Side Crime Watch to meet
ANDERSON — East Side Crime Watch will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the parlor of East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
All residents are welcome.
Information: Tammy Reed, 765-810-4094.
Library to close for Labor Day
ANDERSON — The Anderson Public Library and the Lapel Branch Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of the Labor Day holiday.
APL is always open online 24/7 at andersonlibrary.net.
AHS Class of ’50 to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1950 luncheon at Perkins Restaurant has been changed from Sept. 2 to Sept. 9 because of the Labor Day holiday.
