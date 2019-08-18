Free concert planned for Friday
ANDERSON — Nicolas Carter, an internationally acclaimed Paraguayan harpist and storyteller, will give a concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Anderson Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1122 W. Eighth St.
Admission is free, but a love offering will be collected.
Information: 765-643-5541 or www.nicolascarter.com.
Fish, tenderloin on menu at Perkinsville Church
ANDERSON — Perkinsville Church's 60-plus-years tradition will continue with its all-you-can-eat fish and tenderloin dinners on Sept. 6 and 7 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. in the Jackson Township Gymnasium, 7916 W. 300N.
Cost is $11 for adults, $5, children; and children under 5, eat free. The menu will also include sides: fried potatoes, baked beans, slaw and dessert.
Information: www.PerkinsvilleChurch.org.
Canine comedy at Paramount
ANDERSON — “Mutts Gone Nuts,” a comedy dog thrill show, will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5, at the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza.
Expect the unexpected, as canines and comedy collide in a smash hit performance. From shelters to showbiz, these mutts unleash havoc and hilarity in an action-packed comedy dog spectacular featuring some of the world’s most talented four-legged performers, according to a press release from the Paramount.
Tickets: www.theandersonparamount.org or call 765-642-1234.
Pizza proceeds benefit food pantry
ANDERSON — Mancino’s Pizza & Grinders, a family owned restaurant of Anderson, will host a “Dine and Donate” event on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 4 to 9 p.m. to benefit Operation Love Ministries. The event is open to the public.
Mancino’s will donate 20 percent of all sales to local food pantry Operation Love. Donations will be used to fund Operation Love’s basic needs pantry and other services, including its upcoming annual Christmas Wishes program.
Special guest for the evening event is Matt Cookman, who will provide live music from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Mancino’s is located at 1606 S. Scatterfield Road, Anderson.
For more information, contact Chris Caselton at Operation Love, 765-644-2121.
Car show aims to raise funds for honor flights
ANDERSON — Riley & Sons will host its second annual Honor Flight Car Show on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Riley & Sons, 2394 E. 400S, Anderson.
Registration begins at 10 a.m., the show will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the trophy presentation at 3:15 p.m.
Awards will be given for Best of Show, Best Engine, Best Paint, Best Bike, Best Club Participation, Mayor's Cup and Best Over Top 10.
Last year the event raised $10,000 and the money sends veterans to Washington, D.C., for a day to see the monuments in which they fought for.
There will be cars, bikes, music, food and fun for the entire family.
Information: honorflight@rileyandsons.com.
