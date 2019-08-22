Alex garden club has rummage sale
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Small Town Garden Club will host its annual rummage sale on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. inside the First Baptist Church, 2107 S. Park Ave.
There will be many clothing items, household goods and decorating items.
Historic House hosts luncheon
ANDERSON — The Gruenewald Historic House will be the location for a Mid-Summer Luncheon on Friday, Aug. 30. There will be two sittings, 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The menu will include deviled egg salad sandwiches or vegan option of cucumber tea sandwiches, cabbage bowl with spinach dip and vegetables, kettle cooked potato chips, watermelon and fruits, shortbread cookies and flavored teas.
Cost of the event is $15 per person. Reserve a seat or order for pickup by calling 765-648-6875 or 317-694-7876. Reservations are due by Thursday, Aug. 29, at noon.
Proceeds will benefit the preservation of the Gruenewald Historic House.
Free head, neck screenings Aug. 28
ANDERSON — St. Vincent will offer free head and neck screenings for the public on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Erskine Building at St. Vincent, 2020 Meridian St., Suite 100.
Head and neck cancers are diagnosed in more than 70,000 Americans each year and include cancers of the mouth, lip and tongue, the pharynx (throat) and the larynx (voice box).
Signs and symptoms of head and neck cancer include: swelling or a sore that does not heal; red or white patch in the mouthl lump, bump or mass in the head or neck area, with or without pain; persistent sore throat; foul mouth odor not explained by hygiene; hoarseness or change in voice; nasal obstruction or persistent nasal congestion; frequent nose bleeds and/or unusual nasal discharge.
Information: 765-608-2677.
Soroptimist to meet Tuesday evening
ANDERSON — Soroptimist International of Anderson will meet on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 S. Scatterfield Road.
The meeting agenda will include finalizing plans for the Dream It, Be It Career Conference for girls in grades 7, 8, and 9 to be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Purdue Polytechnic Institute. Women interested in learning more about the local club are invited to attend this monthly business meeting.
Information: contact club President, Julie Morse at 765-623-3566.
Shrine Club to host fish dinner
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St., will have an all-you-eat fish (cod) dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Cost is $11 per adult; and $5 for children 12 and under.
