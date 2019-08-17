Rodney Carrington to bring tour to Paramount Theatre
ANDERSON — Rodney Carrington, comedian, actor, singer and writer, will bring his national comedy tour to the Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, on Friday, Sept. 13.
The 7:30 p.m. show is for mature audiences only. Tickets are on sale at www.theandersonparamount.org or by calling 765- 642-1234.
Information: visit www.theandersonparamount.org.
Spotlight on aviation at AMA event
MUNCIE — The Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) will host a free Aviation Adventure Day from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at AMA headquarters, 5161 E. Memorial Drive, Muncie, to celebrate the seventh annual National Model Aviation Day.
Aviation Adventure Day will bring together hundreds of aviation enthusiasts and members of the AMA to enjoy flying model aircraft and family-friendly activities for all ages. Activities include full-scale plane rides for kids ages eight to 17, model airplane simulators and flights, rocket launches, disc golf, hands-on learning in the museum and much more. For more information on the activities that will be available at Aviation Adventure Day, visit www.nmadmuncie.org.
Information: http://nationalmodelaviationday.org/find-an-event/.
Commons Theatre hosts drama clubs
ALEXANDRIA — "Fall in Love with Drama" at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St., Alexandria.
Clubs meet for six weeks beginning on Aug. 28.
• Preschool Drama Club (ages 4-5), cost is $25.
• Kids Drama Club (grades 1-5), cost is $50.
• Teen Drama Club (grades 6-12), cost is $50.
All classes will be held from Wednesday, Aug. 28, to Wednesday, Oct. 2.
Register at www.TheCommonsTheatre.org.
Information: 765-639-3282.
