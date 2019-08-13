Origami craft program at the library
ANDERSON — The public is invited to the Anderson Public Library, 111 E. 12th St., to attend a free craft program on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Cardinal Room.
Attendees will learn the ancient art of Japanese paper folding. Registration is required.
Information: andersonlibrary.net/events or call 765-641-2456.
Monthly poetry night at A Town Center
ANDERSON — Poetry Night at A Town Center, 1206 Meridian St., will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Come share your poems with other area poets.
The group meets the third Thursday of the month. It is sponsored by the Poetry Society of Indiana and A-Town Center.
AHS Class of 1947 to have lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1947 will have its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road.
All class members and friends are welcome to attend.
MHHS 1963 alums to meet Wednesday
ANDERSON — The Madison Heights High School Class of 1963 will host its bimonthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Edgewood Golf Course & Event Center, 519 Golf Club Road.
All classmates, family, friends, and Pirates are invited.
Lunch Thursday for Highland Class of '66
ANDERSON — The monthly luncheon for Highland High School Class of '66 alumni will be at noon Thursday at the Anderson Grill Restaurant, 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
Final details for the annual pitch-in will be discussed.
