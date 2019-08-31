Art classes set at Gallery 119
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society at Gallery 119 announced art classes for September.
• Oil Painting With Katy: aty Burk will teach how to paint a panda bear in oil, working on fur, mottled background, eyes and lots of techniques. Class is on Wednesday, Sept. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost is $55 with supplies provided and $45 if you are using your own paint and brushes.
To register for classes, contact Gallery 119 during business hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St., Pendleton or phone 765-778-0986.
Online registrations may be made at pendletonartistssociety.org/events.
Food, fun promised at car show
NEW CASTLE — Mount Lawn Speedway Car Show will be held on Monday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Registered cars only will be eligible for a $200 giveaway.
There will be events for both adults and children.
There will be awards for the Top 30; Top 15 ‘57 & down; Top 15 ‘58 to present; promoter choice; track choice; host ladies choice; best rat rod and long distance.
DJ will be CWB. Biscuits and gravy will be served from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.; lunch starts at 11 a.m.
Two free breakfasts with registration. Registration is $10.
Information: Wilburn, 765-529-2339; or Hat Pin Willie at 765-969-6062.
Community Briefs
Mainstage presents ‘Mamma Mia!’
ANDERSON — The production of “Mamma Mia!” will be held Sept. 26-28 and Oct. 4-6 at Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St., Anderson.
On the eve of her wedding, a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother’s past back to the Greek island they last visited several years ago. Abba’s hits tell a hilarious and heartwarming story.
Show times are 7:30 p.m. for Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows; and 3:30 p.m. for Sunday matinees.
The show is 2 ½ hours in length and tickets are $15 a person.
Information: 765-644-5111.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.