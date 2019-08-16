Discover county in scavenger hunt
ANDERSON — The 2019 Leadership Academy of Madison County will host a scavenger hunt, "Discover Madison County," on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Registration gets underway at 9 a.m. at Jack's Donuts, 1904 University Blvd.
Cost is $40 per person and $180 for a team of five.
Win one of the prizes by finding and documenting the most scavenger hunt locations in the designated time frame. Discover more about Madison County all while raising funds to support scholarships for the LAMC's adult academy participants.
Register: on the Leadership Academy Facebook page or www.THELAMC.org.
Muncie theater presents 'Willy Wonka'
MUNCIE — "Willy Wonka" will be presented on the Mainstage at Muncie Civic Theatre, 216 E. Main St.
Show dates and times are as follows: 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 16-17, Aug. 23-24, Aug. 29-Aug. 31. Also, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18 and 25.
A sensory-friendly performance will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Alexandria Eagles host memorial ride
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Eagle Riders 1771 will present the Bruce Blackwell Memorial Ride on Saturday, Sept. 14. Breakfast will be served from 8 to 10 a.m. The Monarch Band will take the stage at 8 p.m.
Registration will take place at 10 a.m. at the Alexandria Eagles, 217 W. Cleveland St. Kick-stands up at 11 a.m.
Cost is $20/rider and $10 per passenger includes meal and ride. Meal only, $10. T-shirts are available while they last. Door prizes, raffles, DJ and more.
T-shirt sponsorships are available for $25. There will be a raffle for a big-screen television.
Proceeds will benefit Paula Richardson, and Tim and Connie McCarty.
