Upcoming events at East Lynn
ANDERSON — East Lynn Christian Church, 522 E. 53rd St., will host a series called Mr. Rogers, “Won’t You Be My Neighbor” on Wednesday evenings Sept. 4, 11, 18, 25 at 6:30.
The church will also have a Dan’s Fish Fry on Friday, Sept. 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church.
All-you-can-eat fish and chicken, adult, $10; child, 6-12 years, $6; and children 5 years and under, free with paid adult ticket.
Homebuyer session planned
ANDERSON — PathStone, a nonprofit housing counseling agency, serves Delaware, Madison, Blackford, Randolph and Henry counties.
It presents free monthly homebuyer education workshops with the goal of helping individuals and families build their financial capacity.
The information session will help attendees learn more about financial assistance programs, special loan programs and PathStone Corp. The information session is required for anyone receiving financial assistance or utilizing 502 Direct financing with PathStone as the loan packager.
The next session will be Tuesday, Sept. 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
RSVP: 765-274-4054. Registration is required.
Limited tickets left for Foreigner show
WABASH — A limited number of tickets remain available for the Foreigner concert on Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Honeywell Center.
With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, Foreigner is one of the most popular rock acts in the world.
Tickets are available online at www.honeywellcenter.org or by calling the Honeywell Box Office at 260-563-1102.
Tenderloin meal at Shrine Club
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St., will have hand-breaded tenderloin dinners on Friday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Cost is $9 for adults; and children 12 and under, $5. It is open to the public.
