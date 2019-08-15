Purse auction benefits Resource Center
EDGEWOOD — Beyond the Purse Auction, a fundraiser for the Family Resource Center, will be held Tuesday, starting with a lunch buffet at 11 a.m. at Edgewood Golf Course & Event Center, 519 Golf Club Road.
New or gently used ladies purses and men’s wallets, beach bags, cosmetic bags, sport bags and travel bags will be filled with gifts, gift cards, event tickets and other items.
Tickets are $15 per person. There will be a luncheon and live auction, plus door prizes.
The event is hosted by the Anderson Noon Exchange Club.
Reservations: Gloria Harlett, 765-623-1676 by Friday. Reserved tables are available for 6-9 guests, upon request.
Mainstage presents 'Diary of Anne Frank'
ANDERSON — "The Diary of Anne Frank" opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Anderson's Mainstage Theatre, 124 W. Ninth St.
The play is an impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic in the Netherlands during World War II, as told through the words of a young teenager, Anne Frank.
Five other performances, directed by Kayla Downey and Zach Pruett, are scheduled: Friday and Saturday, plus Aug. 23 and Aug. 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 25, at 3:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.
Box office: 765-644-5111 or boxoffice@mainstagetheatre.org
Triad group meets at theater
ANDERSON -- Triad will have its monthly meeting at the Mounds Mall theater area at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Pastries and coffee will be delivered by Jeremy Adams before the meeting.
Darla Gibson, clinic director of ATI Physical Therapy, will be the speaker, demonstrating how seniors can keep arthritis from giving problems with their joints, etc.
Vendor fair benefits Operation Love
ANDERSON — The Circle of Love Vendor Fair to benefit Operation Love Ministries will take place Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., at United Auto Workers Local 1963 Hall, 2840 S. Madison Ave.
The event is open to the public with free admission.
Sponsored by Jewell’s Productions, Circle of Love offers the opportunity to shop with 58 unique vendors, door prizes, raffles, games, and other activities.
Information: Chris Caselton at Operation Love, 765-644-2121.
Fundraiser at Greek's for firefighter
ANDERSON — A community event fundraiser will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Greek's Pizzeria, 6317 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., for Anderson firefighter Brent Holland.
Holland, a 21-year veteran of Anderson Fire Department, was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
There will be a silent auction (for donations toward the silent auction, contact Clay Sexton at Greek's Pizzeria, at 765-617-1761. The Kyxx Band will entertain beginning at 4 p.m. on the patio.
A Classic Car Cruise-In will also take place as well as a dunk tank, 50/50, and corn hole tournament.
Church to host Dan's Fish Fry
ANDERSON — Central Community Chapel, 1004 Indiana Ave., will host a Dan's Fish Fry from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Cost is $10 for adults; $6.25 for children 5-15; and children under 5, eat free.
Dinner includes fish or chicken, cole slaw, green beans, dessert and drink.
There will also be a silent auction, and several vendors.
Stamp commemorates Woodstock Festival
INDIANAPOLIS — The U.S Postal Service celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Festival with a colorful Woodstock Forever stamp designed to represent the peace and music of the festival. The stamp was recently dedicated at a First Day of Issue event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
In August 1969, approximately 500,000 people gathered for the Woodstock Festival in the small farming community of Bethel, New York. Promoted as “Three Days of Peace and Music,” the Woodstock festival came to symbolize a generation.
— The Herald Bulletin
