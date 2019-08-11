Free concert at Davis Park
ANDERSON — The First United Methodist Church of Anderson, will host a concert at Davis Park, 4507 Nichol Ave., Anderson, on Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.
The Indianapolis Brass Choir will be the guest artist. The concert is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be available. Bring a lawn chair, your family and friends and enjoy a night under the stars.
In case of rain, the concert will be held downtown in the sanctuary at 1215 Jackson St., Anderson.
Pring family planning reunion
CADIZ — The Pring family reunion pitch-in will take place at noon on Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Cadiz Community Building.
Drinks and tableware will be provided. Pass along to other family members.
T-bone steak dinners Aug. 16
MIDDLETOWN — The Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve charcoal grilled T-bone steak and two sides on Friday, Aug. 16, from 5 to 8 p.m. (or until sold out). They will also have broasted fish.
Post 216 is located at 450 N. 10th St., Middletown. They are open to the public and a non-smoking venue.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Harter House to host fundraiser
ANDERSON — A United Faith Housing fundraiser will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, at the Harter House, 600 Main St., Anderson.
Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. An auction gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Entertainment with Anderson's own Christian comedian, Karen Hunter, "Eula Mae Ledbetter" begins at 7 p.m.
Dinner will be homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, dessert and drink.
Tickets may be purchased at Harter House. Reservations may also be made. Cost is $25 for singles and $40 for couples.
