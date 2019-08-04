Impact Center to host financial workshop
ANDERSON — "Building Your Financial Future" will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Anderson Impact Center, 630 Nichol Ave.
It will be presented by PathStone, a nonprofit housing counseling agency serving Madison, Delaware, Blackford, Randolph and Henry counties. They do free monthly workshops with the goal of helping the individual and families build their financial capacity.
RSVP to 765-274-4054 or blien@pathstone.org. Registration is required.
Community picnic in Markleville
MARKLEVILLE — Splash Pad and Community Picnic will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at North Christian Church, 32 W. State St.
The community picnic will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m.; splash pad, 5 to 8 p.m.; and Adams-Markleville fire truck, 7 p.m.
Bring a towel and wear your bathing suit or clothes that can get messy. There will be a water slide, water games, slip-n-slide, water balloons, and a bubble pool.
Pulled pork on menu at Middletown UMC
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown United Methodist Church, 625 High St., will host a pulled pork dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
The menu includes pulled pork, cole slaw, homemade potato chips, homemade desserts, tea, coffee and lemonade.
Adults, $10; children, ages 5-12, $5; and children under age 5, eat free.
Dan's Fish Fry on tap in Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield Christian Church, 207 E. Plum Street, Chesterfield, will host a Dan’s Fish Fry on Friday, August 9 from 4 to 7 p.m.
It will be all-you-can-eat fish and chicken. Price includes: side dishes, drink and dessert. Adults: $10; children ages 6-12 $6; and children under the age of 6 eat free when accompanied by an adult ticket holder.
