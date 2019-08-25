AFD hosts aspiring firefighters
ANDERSON — “Firefighter for a Day Camp,” for kids ages 7-13, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Anderson Fire Department Headquarters, 44 W. Fifth St.
Does your child aspire to be a firefighter or enjoy pretending to be one? Kids will experience what it is like to be a firefighter. There will be games as well as lunch and a T-shirt for each child.
There is no charge for the camp but registration must be made by Monday, Sept. 23. Doors will open at 8 a.m.
Information and registration forms: Wilburt Kelly, deputy chief public relations, 765-648-6600.
Polish Acre alumni to gather
ANDERSON — Anderson people who grew up in the Polish Acre in the 1950s and 60s will gather at 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at General Pulaski Park on 38th Street for fellowship and to reminisce.
Bring a lawn chair. No food or drink will be provided.
Information: G. Louderback, 765-617-4346 or C. (Barnes) Pike at 765-425-1628.
Rangeline center to close for upgradeANDERSON — The Rangeline Community Center will be closed temporarily due to the installation of new heating and air conditioning systems, beginning Monday.
The center will reopen Tuesday, Sept. 3. The weekly Thursday dinner dances will resume on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 6 to 9 p.m.
A grand reopening, honoring the sponsors who contributed to the improvements, will be held in November.
Those wishing to donate may do so by calling Helen Wean at 765-215-6544, or Anikka King at 765-623-8727.
Roosevelt School alumni breakfast setANDERSON — Former faculty, staff and students of Roosevelt School will meet for breakfast at 8 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant.
The group meets the last Wednesday of each month.
Carrington to bring laughs to Paramount
ANDERSON — Comedian Rodney Carrington will bring his national comedy tour to The Paramount Theatre, 1124 Meridian Plaza, on Friday, Sept. 13 at 7:30 p.m.
This show is for mature audiences only and tickets are on sale now at www.theandersonparamount.org or by calling 765-642-1234.
Alzheimer’s support group to meet
ANDERSON — The Alzheimer’s Support Group meets the second Thursday of every month at the Community Hospital Education Center, 1923 N. Madison Ave.
Meeting times are 9 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. Respite care is available during the afternoon meeting.
The support group will educate about the progression of the disease, provide support for the caregivers and discuss for coping with the impact of Alzheimer’s disease on victims, caregivers and loved ones.
Information: 765-203-2674.
