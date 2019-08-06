Lunch today for classes of 1959
ANDERSON — Members of the Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of '59 will meet at noon Tuesday at the Anderson Grill, 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
Contact: Ann Shaffer, 765-274-1619 or Bob Jackson, 765-642-4049.
Exchangites to talk about convention
ANDERSON — The Anderson Noon Exchange Club will feature two members who attended the recent National Exchange Club Convention in Norfolk, Virginia, in late July. Bonny Clark and Paula Bivens will present information on their Exchange experiences, sharing information on recruiting, training, awards, and special conference events.
Exchange Club focuses on three areas of service: Americanism, youth and community. The national program of service is child abuse prevention.
The community is invited to attend the luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Edgewood Golf Course and Event Center. First-time guests attend the lunch meeting at no charge.
Guest reservations: 765-617-5912 or email bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.
Grief counselor to present program
ANDERSON — The Bereavement Support Ministry at Bethany Christian Church, 1920 N. Rangeline Road, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Grief counselor Connie Owens will present a program titled "Remarkable Treasures." She draws from her work in nursing, funeral service and professional training to guide hurting people toward healing. Following a discussion period, there will be a time of fellowship and refreshments.
This session will be in the church's Fireside Room. Enter through the north door across from Highland Middle School.
This ministry is provided free for anyone suffering the loss of a loved one. Reservations are not necessary.
Information: 765-643-5713.
AHS Class of '65 women to meet
ANDERSON — Women from the Anderson High School Class of '65 are invited to meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Bob Evans Restaurant, 5555 S. Scatterfield Road.
Because of allergies, attendees are asked to not wear fragrances.
Reducing plastic topic for Mounds Friends
ANDERSON — The Friends of Mounds State Park will meet 7 p.m. Thursday in the Nature Center.
Guest speaker Mary Powell's topic will be "Reducing Your Single Use Plastic."
The Friends will be voting on the new slate of officers and other items. Refreshments will be served.
The public is invited.
AHS Class of '47 to have lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1947 will host its monthly lunch at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Perkins Restaurant, 5033 Scatterfield Road.
Their class's 72nd-year reunion is scheduled at Art's at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.
Contact information is needed for classmates Bill Omeler and Bob Graham, along with any others' change of addresses or phone numbers.
Contact: Sue, 765-643-5654.
Baked potato bar at Legion Post 127
ANDERSON — The American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave., will have a baked potato bar Friday beginning at 4 p.m. (until they run out).
Cost is $5 per potato. The public is invited.
