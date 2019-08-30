Community Briefs
Seniors to have dance at Legion
ANDERSON — A Seniors Labor Day Dance is planned from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Music from the 1950s and ‘60s will be played by disc jockey Buddy Patterson.
Admission is $5.
Information: 765-644-7177.
Coplin’s opening reception Sept. 6
ANDERSON — Janette Ellen Evans Coplin “A Retrospective” will have an opening reception on Sept. 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Park Place Arts, 515 E. Eighth St.
Coplin is 84 years old and is a prolific, self-taught artist from Paulding County, Ohio.
Classes of ’59 meet for lunch
ANDERSON — Members of the Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights classes of 1959 will meet at noon Tuesday at the Anderson Grill, across from the former Mounds Mall.
Information: Ann Shaffer, 765-274-1619 or Bob Jackson at 765-642-4049.
