5k run fundraiser for fire department
MIDDLETOWN — The Thompson Team and the Middletown Fall Fun Festival are putting on a 5k Run for a Reason (Run/Walk) on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 8 a.m. at 755 Locust St.
Proceeds from this second-year event will be given to the Middletown Fire Department.
The Middletown Fire Department is run by 35 volunteers. These workers have a passion for what they do and take pride in their small town, event organizers said in a press release.
Registration for the race is $25 per person; $15 for children 12 years of age and under.
Email or text 765-620-3859 for a copy of the registration form.
Retired teachers plan their fall meeting
ANDERSON — The Madison County Retired Teachers Association will have its fall meeting on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Anderson Country Club.
Registration is from 11:30 a.m. until noon. Following the plated meal luncheon and a short business meeting, there will be a presentation by Beth Tharp, president and CEO of Community Hospital Anderson. Her topic is “The Future of Medicine and Senior Health.”
The cost of lunch is $15. Spouses and friends are welcome. New members are encouraged to join.
Please bring canned goods for an area food pantry.
RSVPs are requested by Wednesday, Aug. 28, to Greg Kalisz, 649-7750 or gkalisz@acsc.net .
— The Herald Bulletin
