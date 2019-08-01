Figures of Speech opens Friday
ANDERSON – The Anderson Museum of Art’s eighth annual “Figures of Speech” opening reception is Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Awards for Best of Show as well as Purchase Awards will be presented at the reception and they will also be showcasing a retrospective of all purchased works from the show over the past seven years.
It is also the First Friday of August and museum hours will be extended to 8 p.m.
Wallace Temple hosting fish fry
ANDERSON – A fundraiser fish fry will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Temple A.M.E. Zion Church, 1518 Forkner St.
Two sides of baked beans and cole slaw will be served with a healthy serving of fish at a cost of $10. All are welcome to come enjoy and fellowship. Tickets may be purchased from church members or at the door on Saturday.
Information: 765-649-4610.
Book signing Sunday by AU alumna
ANDERSON — A book launch and signing by local author Frankie Lee Watson, an Anderson University alumna, is scheduled for Sunday at East Side Church of God, 2600 E. Fifth St.
Watson's book is titled, "Who I Was BORN TO BE and Whose I Am ... This is my story ...This is my song."
The book signing will follow the 10:30 a.m. worship service.
Spring Valley Quilt Guild to meet
PENDLETON — The Spring Valley Quilt Guild will meet Wednesday at the Pendleton Community Library. Social time begins at 5:30 p.m. followed by the meeting at 6 p.m.
This month’s speaker will be Gloria Stalhut who will have wide backings. Members should return forms for their quilt entries at the meeting. Forms will be available at the meeting as well.
The quilt show will be Sept. 5-8 with drop-off of quilts to be entered on Tuesday, Sept. 3. There will not be a Spring Valley Quilt Guild meeting in September as all will be involved in the quilt show. All are welcome to the August meeting as well as the quilt show.
Knights of Columbus rummage sale
ANDERSON – The Knights of Columbus Council No. 563 will be hosting its 11th annual rummage sale next week from Thursday to Saturday, Aug. 11, at Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Hours are 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday.
Paramount to celebrate 90th and 30th anniversaries
ANDERSON – On Sunday, Aug. 11, the Paramount Theatre Centre & Ballroom will celebrate its 90th and 30th anniversaries. It’s been 90 years since the theater first opened and 30 years since it was restored to its current state.
Doors open for the free organ concert at 2 p.m. and with Dave Calendine taking the stage at 3 p.m. Calendine will play the Paramount Grand Page Pipe Organ, which is only one of three page pipe organs still in existence.
