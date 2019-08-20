Auxiliary taking orders for mums
ANDERSON — Community Hospital of Anderson’s Auxiliary is taking orders for its fall mum sale fundraiser through Thursday.
Orders are being taken at the Gift Shop of the hospital, 1515 N. Madison Ave.
All plants are in 9-inch pots and are $10 each. Mums are available in red, pink, white, orange, and yellow. Purple asters and flowering red kale are also available.
Pickup date is Sept. 5, from 7 to 11 a.m. in front of the Emergency Department. Payment is required at the time of ordering.
The fundraiser is sponsored by the Auxiliary.
Chili cook-off aids Alzheimer’s Walk
ANDERSON — Sugar Fork Crossing, 1745 E. 67th St., will have its first-ever Fire & Ice Chili Cook-Off fundraiser from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday.
A donation of $3 or more will allow the public to sample chili prepared by area fire departments and vote on their favorites. There will be Kona Snow Cones, door prizes and opportunities to splash Sugar Fork Crossing department heads in a dunk tank.
All proceeds go to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s fundraising efforts.
Information: 765-233-9360.
Mini-cheesecakes, cupcakes available
ANDERSON — On Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Heaven’s Delight Bakery & Café will be at Community Hospital Anderson Mezzanine, 1515 N Madison Ave.
They will be selling cupcakes and mini-cheesecakes for $2 each. Cupcake flavors are chocolate, vanilla and strawberry. Mini-cheesecake flavors are Heaven, Oreo, and Snickerdoodle.
This fundraiser is sponsored by the Auxiliary.
Luke Bryan concert reset for Oct. 11
NOBLESVILLE — Due to weather, the Aug. 18 Luke Bryan concert at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center was postponed.
The show has been rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 11. All tickets for the Aug. 18 show will be honored at the new date.
