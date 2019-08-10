Meridian Health to host BYBBQ
ANDERSON — Meridian Health Services, 1547 Ohio Ave., will host its 16th annual BYBBQ on Friday from 5 to 8:30 p.m.
There will be food, music, games and fun. There will also be health screenings, local vendors, kids’ games and a bounce house, race cars and drivers, informational booths and lots of prizes.
The event is open to the public and no charge.
Friends of the Library book sale
ANDERSON — The Friends of the Library will host its monthly book sale on Friday and Saturday from noon to 4:30 p.m. The sale is open to the public and located on the third floor of the library.
This month’s sale features many new audiobooks, in addition to the large selection of hardback fiction and non-fiction.
One-year Friends of the Library memberships are available for a $5 donation, but are not required. Teachers can receive a 10% discount on their purchase by presenting their school ID. Donation of books for the Friends of the Library can be made at the Circulation Desk.
Korean War Veterans to meet
ANDERSON — The Anderson Korean War Veterans will meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday at the 40 & 8 Lodge, 1600 Rangeline Road.
Any veterans of the Korean War or veterans who served in Korea are encouraged to attend. The public is also invited to attend.
The program will be presented by Danelle Alexander, who will tell of her life, work and travel in Korea.
Information: Chapter Commander J. Ron Gegenheimer, 765-623-4214.
Shrine club hosts fish dinner
ANDERSON — The Madison County Shrine Club, 2419 White St., will host an all-you-can-eat fish (cod) dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday.
Tickets are $11 for adults; and children 12 and under, $5.
Open to the public.
AARP to hold monthly meeting
ANDERSON — The Anderson area AARP chapter will hold its monthly meeting on Monday at 1 p.m. at First United Methodist Church. The church is located at 12th and Jackson streets. The meeting is held in the fellowship center in the basement.
Speaker will be Annette Craycraft from CASA (Children’s Advocate in Court).
The meeting is open to the public.
Customer service training offered Thursday
ANDERSON — Small businesses bring your customer service staff to the Union Building Atrium, 1106 Meridian St., on Thursday, Aug. 15, at 8 a.m. for a certified dementia-friendly business training session.
Breakfast is provided and the training is free and will take less than an hour. Sugar Fork Crossing Memory Care Coordinator Heather Waymire will run the training aimed at equipping local businesses on how to more effectively engage with customers that might suffer from Alzheimer’s or any other form of dementia.
RSVP or information: 765-233-9360.
Exchange speaker to address healthy living
ANDERSON — Lori Keith, RN, MSN, DE, will present an informative program on how to live healthy and improve your brain and your body at the Tuesday meeting of the Anderson Noon Exchange Club.
Keith works at the Diabetes Center at Community Hospital and also facilitates the Dementia/Alzheimer's Support Group monthly at Community Hospital.
This program is open for the community to attend. The luncheon meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Edgewood Golf Course and Event Center. First time guests are free. Returning guests and club members pay the $15 luncheon fee.
RSVP for guest attending the event to Bonny Clark, 765-617-5912 or email: bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.
