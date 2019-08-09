AHS Class of '48 meets Friday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1948 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Friday at Grandview Golf Course. All are invited to attend.
Socrates Cafe meeting Monday
ANDERSON — The Socrates Café group will meet 7 p.m. Monday at the Museum of Madison County History, 7 W. 11th St. Past members and new people are always welcome. There are no dues, membership requirements or other obligations.
Information: email Socrates.Cafe.Anderson@gmail.com or call Mike at 765-387-7656.
Indians Class of '69 meets Aug. 19
ANDERSON — Members of the Class of 1969 from Anderson High School are invited to have lunch at Art’s on Broadway at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19. Spouses and friends are invited. Details from the 50th Class Reunion on Sept. 21 will be shared.
Healthy living topic at luncheon
ANDERSON — Registered nurse Lori Keith will present an informative program regarding how to live healthy and improve your brain and your body at the Tuesday meeting of the Anderson Noon Exchange Club. Keith works at the Diabetes Center at Community Hospital and also facilitates the Dementia/Alzheimer's Support Group monthly at Community Hospital.
The Anderson Noon Exchange Club invites the community to attend this program. The luncheon meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Edgewood Golf Course & Event Center, 519 Golf Club Road. There is no charge for first-time guests. Returning guests and club members pay the $15 luncheon fee.
RSVP for guests: Bonny Clark, 765-617-5912 or email: bonnyclark2016@gmail.com.
— The Herald Bulletin
