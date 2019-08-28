Community Briefs
Frankton alumni banquet planned
FRANKTON — Frankton High School graduates of all classes are invited to attend the annual Alumni Banquet set for Saturday, Sept. 28.
Registration will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Frankton Elementary School, 1303 E. State Road 128, and the dinner will be at 6 p.m. Joyce Barrett is catering the meal. Parking is behind the school.
The cost is $17 per person. Checks should be made payable to Frankton Alumni and mailed to Kathy Hobbs, P.O. Box 137, Frankton, IN 46044. Include your year of graduation and phone number. The deadline is Sept. 23.
Information: Kathy Hobbs, 765-754-7874.
Cruise-In part of Labor Day picnic
ANDERSON — The Madison County Solidarity Labor Council and United Auto Workers Building Committee will host a Labor Day picnic on Monday, Sept. 2, from noon to 3 p.m. at 2840 S. Madison Ave.
There will be free food and drinks, raffles and door prizes, 50/50 drawing, bounce house, popcorn and cotton candy; and music played by a disc jockey.
There will be a Cruise-In. Bring your older American made car/truck or just take a look at some American muscle vehicles.
