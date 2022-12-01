Community tips for Christian Center
ANDERSON — Community Tips Day at Texas Roadhouse will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
Community leaders will be waiting tables then, and all tips will benefit The Christian Center’s vital ministries.
The restaurant is at 1920 E. 60th St.
Veteran services offered on Friday
ANDERSON — Salvation Army will sponsor Operation Veteran Services from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
There will be free food for veterans and valuable information.
It will be inside The Citadel, 1615 Meridian St.
For more information, contact Shelly DeLong at 765-644-2538.
Tailgate food events set in 2 counties MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will host two Tailgate Food Distribution events next week.
Madison County
• Tuesday, Dec. 6, 10 a.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Drive, Elwood.
Delaware County
• Thursday, Dec. 8, 10 a.m. at Muncie Mall, 3401 W. Granville Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
Classes of ‘59 to gather for lunch
ANDERSON — All 1959 class members of Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights high schools will meet for their monthly class lunch at noon Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Anderson Grill.
All graduates of AHS, HHS and MHHS, as well as local county-area schools, are welcome.
The grill’s at 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
For more information, call Ann (Gellinger) Shaffer at 765-274-1619.
Holiday meeting for Alzheimer’s support ANDERSON — The Alzheimer’s holiday meeting will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Community Hospital Education Center.
Come enjoy a cup of Christmas wassail and a cookie with your loved one or bring a friend.
The education center is at 1923 N. Madison Ave.
For more information, contact the Alzheimer’s Support Group facilitator at alzsupport@ecommunity.com.
Parents Night Out to be Dec. 9 at Y
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria YMCA will host a Parents Night Out from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
Need to finish last-minute Christmas shopping or maybe just need a night out? Bring your children to the Alexandria YMCA for some Christmas fun.
Children will participate in a holiday craft, watch a movie and have a snack.
This evening is designed for children 18 months to 12 years. The Y is at 800 N. Central Ave.
For more information, pricing and registration, call 765-705-4454 or email equear@ymcamadco.org.
