ANDERSON — The Anderson Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce will have its membership breakfast from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Anderson Zion Baptist Church.
The church is at 2008 Rev. J.T. Menifee St., Anderson.
Information: www.andersonblackchamber.com.
Legion auxiliary serves up dinners
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Auxiliary will serve a dinner starting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.
Choices will be a salmon patty or two sloppy Joes dinner with scalloped potatoes and cream peas.
Cost is $8 (an extra salmon patty is $2 more). Desserts will be coconut creme pie or cherry cheesecake for $3.
Bingo will run from 6 to 8 p.m.Carry-outs will be available. Open to the public.
Marines’ Mounds Detachment to meet
CHESTERFIELD — On Thursday, Dec. 2, the Mounds Detachment of the Marine Corps League will meet at 7 p.m. at Chesterfield American Legion.
The Legion’s at 5100 Mounds Road.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 765-644-7177.
Gift of the Magi set for Dec. 2-5
ALEXANDRIA — The Gift of the Magi & The Living Nativity will be performed at 7:30 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 2, Friday, Dec. 3, and Saturday, Dec. 4. It also will be performed at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3:30 p.m.
The performances will take place at The Commons Theatre, 204 W. Church St., Alexandria.
Tickets are $10 adult, $7 student and $3 preschool.
To order tickets, call 765-639-3282 or go to www.thecommonstheatre.org/tickets.
Vets can get food and services info
ANDERSON — On Friday, Dec. 3, the Salvation Army will sponsor the monthly Operations Veterans Services from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Veterans can pick up food; lunch also will be served. Various government agencies will provide needed information.
Information: Darrell Baylor, 765-644-7177.
Old-time radio show at Anderson library
ANDERSON — The public is invited to a free program from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at Anderson Public Library.
Tom Cherry and his troupe will perform a show in the style of old-time radio shows, complete with sound effects.
The show will be in the Cardinal Room of the library, 111 E. 12th St.
Information: andersonlibrary.net/ev
ents or call 765-641-2456.
Mistletoe Market is set for Dec. 4
CHESTERFIELD — Millcreek Mistletoe Market will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at 403 W. Main St., Chesterfield.
There will be 40 vendors, food and a raffle.
A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Animal Protection League.
Breakfast buffet served Dec. 4
PENDLETON — The Sons of AMVETS will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the AMVETS Post 26.
Cost is $8 per person and includes biscuits and gravy, hash browns, French toast, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs or eggs to order, coffee, milk or juice.
No one under 21 will be admitted, as the post allows smoking. It’s at 939 S. Broadway, Pendleton.
Information: 765-778-7224.
