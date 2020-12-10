LOGO19 Community Briefs.jpg

Support ministry suspends meetings

ANDERSON — Bethany Christian Church’s Bereavement Support Ministry meeting scheduled for Dec. 10 has been canceled due to the increasing effect of COVID-19.

Meetings will resume when the restrictions are lifted and safe to do so.

Information: 765-643-5713.

Blood donation dates announced

ANDERSON — Four area blood donation opportunities are scheduled for Dec. 16-Jan. 4.

• Dec. 18, 1-6 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive, Anderson.

• Dec. 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., YMCA Northwest, 3500 N. Chadam Lane, Muncie.

• Dec. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Noblesville Antique Mall, 20 N. Ninth St., Noblesville.

• Dec. 29, 1-6 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave., Muncie.

Support offered to Alzheimer’s group

ANDERSON — Due to COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Support Group of Community Hospital of Anderson has not met at the Education Center. However, the facilitator of the support group may be contacted at alzsupport@ecommunity.com for information.

Pork chops, fish dinners at Legion

MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve charcoal grilled or broasted “thick cut” marinated pork chop and two sides from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday (or sold out).

They will also serve broasted fish dinners.

The public is welcome. Post 216 is a non-smoking Legion at 450 N. 10th St.

Information: 765-354-4892.

Carryout chili, events at church

ALEXANDRIA — A Living Nativity and chili supper will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at First Christian Church, 215 W. Berry St..

Outdoor Christmas caroling will be at 5:45 and 6:45 p.m.

Chili supper will be curbside and carryout only. Cost is $5 per person for chili, corn muffin and cookies.

