Support ministry suspends meetings
ANDERSON — Bethany Christian Church’s Bereavement Support Ministry meeting scheduled for Dec. 10 has been canceled due to the increasing effect of COVID-19.
Meetings will resume when the restrictions are lifted and safe to do so.
Information: 765-643-5713.
Blood donation dates announced
ANDERSON — Four area blood donation opportunities are scheduled for Dec. 16-Jan. 4.
• Dec. 18, 1-6 p.m., Madison Park Church of God, 6607 Providence Drive, Anderson.
• Dec. 21, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., YMCA Northwest, 3500 N. Chadam Lane, Muncie.
• Dec. 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Noblesville Antique Mall, 20 N. Ninth St., Noblesville.
• Dec. 29, 1-6 p.m., Delaware County Fairgrounds, 1210 N. Wheeling Ave., Muncie.
Support offered to Alzheimer’s group
ANDERSON — Due to COVID-19, the Alzheimer’s Support Group of Community Hospital of Anderson has not met at the Education Center. However, the facilitator of the support group may be contacted at alzsupport@ecommunity.com for information.
Pork chops, fish dinners at Legion
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve charcoal grilled or broasted “thick cut” marinated pork chop and two sides from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday (or sold out).
They will also serve broasted fish dinners.
The public is welcome. Post 216 is a non-smoking Legion at 450 N. 10th St.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Carryout chili, events at church
ALEXANDRIA — A Living Nativity and chili supper will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at First Christian Church, 215 W. Berry St..
Outdoor Christmas caroling will be at 5:45 and 6:45 p.m.
Chili supper will be curbside and carryout only. Cost is $5 per person for chili, corn muffin and cookies.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.