Jeep club hosts parade, Saturday
MUNCIE — Just Jeepin’ Delaware County will host a parade with Santa Saturday, Dec. 10, 6 p.m. beginning at the South Way Plaza on South Madison St., Muncie.
Line-up starts at 5 p.m. The parade will end at Muncie Mall and visit with Santa. All vehicles are welcome.
There will be a toy drive for Toys for Tots.
District Governor visits Lions Club
ANDERSON — Eric Schuman, Indiana Lions Club District 25D Governor, will be the guest speaker at the Anderson Lions Club meeting on Thursday, Dec. 15.
The meeting will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1030 Brown-Delaware St., Anderson. Lunch will be served beginning at 11:30 a.m. The cost is $10.
The Anderson Lions meet on the first and third Thursdays of each month. Email AndersonLC9588@gmail.com for more information about the Anderson Lions Club.
Santa returns to Chesterfield
CHESTERFIELD — Santa will arrive on Friday, Dec. 16, for his annual visit to meet children in Chesterfield.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be available for this free event from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Millcreek Civic Center, 403 W. Main St., Chesterfield.
Santa will be on the stage in the auditorium to greet children individually. Enter the building through the doors on the west side near the gym. Parents are welcome to take photos. Every child will be able to select an age-appropriate gift and a food treat. Other fun activities are also planned.
This event is sponsored by the Town of Chesterfield and the Park Board. The local Habitat for Humanity store has also assisted to make this program a success. To welcome Santa, the streetlights in Chesterfield and the Millcreek Civic Center are fully decorated again this year.
