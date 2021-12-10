Church cookie walk
is planned for Dec. 11
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield Christian Church will have a Cookie Walk from 11 a.m. to p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, in the Fellowship Hall.
Select you favorite and customize your personal cookie tin. This will be hosted by Christian Women’s Fellowship, and proceeds will go to the mission and church projects they sponsor.
The church is at 207 E. Plum St.
Fundraising concert at Adventist church
ANDERSON — Jennifer LaMountain will present a special fundraising Christmas concert at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Anderson Seventh-day Adventist Church.
Entry is free with an offering taken in support of Operation Love Ministries.
The church is at 1122 W. Eighth St.
York Family will sing at Anderson church
ANDERSON — The Singing York Family will be in concert at 11 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at East Side House of Prayer. The York Family is a Southern gospel group from New Castle.
There will be a pitch-in dinner after the service. The church is at 1512 E. 16th St.
Information: Pastor Jim Boicourt, 765-635-3540.
