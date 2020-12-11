Chicken fry carryout at K of C
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., will have a carryout-only chicken fry on Saturday from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children under 12. Masks are required.
Information: 765-274-5311.
Free winter clothing to be available
ALEXANDRIA — A winter clothing giveaway will be conducted Friday and Saturday, Dec. 18-19, at the Alexandria Community Center, 315 S. Harrison St.
Hours are 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18.
Clothing will be available from young children to adult sizes. Winter coats will also be available.
If you have donations, contact the Chamber at 765-748-2550 or email director@alexandriachamber.org.
Vendor fair set at AerialF2F
ANDERSON — AerialF2F will host a vendor fair on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at 901 Meridian St.
A press release said 25 vendors will be selling a variety of gifts and treats.
Painting class at Rangeline Center
ANDERSON — The Rangeline Community Center, 1405 N. Rangeline Road, will host a painting class on Thursday, Dec. 17, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Cost is $20 for members and $30 for nonmembers.
The Herald Bulletin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.