Get your photos taken with Santa

ANDERSON — Pictures with Santa will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.

Cost is $5 per picture. Public invited to attend.

Donation drive benefits APL

PENDLETON — Fall Creek Veterinary Medical Center is running a donation drive for the Animal Protection League through Dec. 20.

They have a donation box in their lobby for anyone who is interested in donating.

Items needed are: canned cat food (pate), Clorox cleaner, bleach, cat tube treats, paper towels, toilet paper, Dawn dish soap, cat and dog toys, leashes/collars, cat and dog treats, blankets and towels.

Monetary donations are also needed.

Candlelight service planned Dec. 19

SHIRLEY — Shirley Friends Church located at the south end of Main Street will host a candlelight service on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m.

