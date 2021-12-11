Get your photos taken with Santa
ANDERSON — Pictures with Santa will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the American Legion Post 127, 4118 Columbus Ave.
Cost is $5 per picture. Public invited to attend.
Donation drive benefits APL
PENDLETON — Fall Creek Veterinary Medical Center is running a donation drive for the Animal Protection League through Dec. 20.
They have a donation box in their lobby for anyone who is interested in donating.
Items needed are: canned cat food (pate), Clorox cleaner, bleach, cat tube treats, paper towels, toilet paper, Dawn dish soap, cat and dog toys, leashes/collars, cat and dog treats, blankets and towels.
Monetary donations are also needed.
Candlelight service planned Dec. 19
SHIRLEY — Shirley Friends Church located at the south end of Main Street will host a candlelight service on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m.
