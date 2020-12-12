MLK remembrance to be aired live
ANDERSON — The Gospel Highlights Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a live broadcast this year.
Board members would like to invite students to do a presentation about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. live on the radio. They will be given three minutes to sing, read a poem, or speak on what impact King made on their lives today.
This event will be on Jan. 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon on station 103.7 FM/1240AM WHBU Woof Boom Radio. To call in, dial 765-378-2086.
To sign up, contact: President James Warner Sr., 765-606-6099; or secretary Deaidra Pullin, 765-425-8407.
Second Harvest sets food events
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces the following Tailgate Food Distribution events.
• Thursday, Dec. 17, 10 a.m., Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave., Muncie.
• Friday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m., old Kmart parking lot, 2811 Nichol Ave., Anderson.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
If you are walking up or coming via a vehicle too small to carry a load of food, plan to arrive an hour after the tailgate starts. Parking starts two hours before the tailgate begins.
