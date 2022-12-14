Madison County Triad to meet
ANDERSON — Madison County Triad will meet at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, at the UAW.
Guest speaker Stephen Jackson will talk about Christmas. He’s from Madison County Historical Museum.
There will be refreshments.
The UAW is at 29th Street and Madison Ave.
Legion sons serve mountain oysters
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion, Post 216, Sons of the American Legion, will serve mountain oysters starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, until sold out.
The public is welcome to the nonsmoking post at 450 N. 10th St. This event will be every third Saturday of the month through March 2023.
Information: 765-354-4892.
Church of Brethren has singles event
ANDERSON — Anderson Church of Brethren is hosting Connections from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 20.
This is a time for singles (never married, divorced or widowed) to meet for a casual meal, fun and conversation. Pizza is the meal this month.
The church is at 741 N. Scatterfield Road. Enter on the building’s south side,
For more information, email Acoboffice@aol.com.
Food distribution in Elwood, Muncie
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank announces these Tailgate Food Distribution events.
Madison County
• Tuesday, Dec. 20, 10 a.m. at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood
Delaware County
• Thursday, Dec. 22, 10 a.m., at Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs, proof of address or income required.
For more information and resources for local food pantries in your area, visit our website, CureHunger.org, or download our app at CureHunger.org/app.
The Herald Bulletin