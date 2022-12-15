Free photos with Santa at PetSmart
ANDERSON — PetSmart is bringing the magic of the holiday season to life for pets and pet parents with an opportunity to meet Santa and pose for a photo with Kris Kringle himself.
All U.S. PetSmart stores are offering this ho-ho-holly jolly photo experience on Dec. 10-11 and 17-18.
Reservations are required and open to the public starting Dec. 5. You can find more information on local Santa Photo Day events and book an appointment at petsmart.com/2022-photos-with-santa.html.
Lapel Legion offers ham-and-bean mealLAPEL — The Lapel American Legion will have a ham-and-bean dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
The menu includes ham-and-beans, fried potatoes, corn bread and dessert.
Cost is $8 per person. Dine-in and carry-out are available at the Legion, 1600 Main St.
AHS Class of 1956 sets monthly lunch
ANDERSON — The monthly luncheon of the Anderson High School Class of ‘56 will be at noon Tuesday, Dec. 20, at the 1925 Pub Restaurant at Grandview Golf Course.
An annual gift donation to Madison County Humane Society will be the voluntary project.
All class members and guests are invited.
The restaurant is at 1905 Northshore Extension.
