Food distribution set for seniors
DALEVILLE — LifeStream Services and Second Harvest Food Bank of East Central Indiana will have a Daleville Senior Safety Net Food Distribution from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Daleville Town Hall.
This program is available to those 60 and older.
Distributions occur the third Thursday of each month.
Seasonal poems topic for meeting
ANDERSON — Share your holiday-themed poems at the monthly meeting of area poets Thursday, Dec. 16, at A Town Center.
The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. and is sponsored by A Town Center and Poetry Society of Indiana. It is hosted by David Allen, who will share his holiday poems and poems from his most recent book, “Deadlines Amuse Me.”
The poets meet on the third Thursday of each month. There is plenty of space for social distancing, and masks will be available at the door.
A Town Center is at 1206 Meridian St.
AHS Class of ‘52 has lunch Thursday
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘52 will host its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at Perkins Restaurant.
All classmates and friends are welcome.
Perkins is at 5033 Scatterfield Road.
AHS Class of ‘60 sets monthly lunch
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School class of 1960 will have its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Dec. 16.
It will be at 1925 Pub at Grandview, 1905 Northshore Extension.
Contact Loretta Lumens at 765-642-8312 if you will be attending.
Legion auxiliary offers beef dinner
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Auxiliary is serving up beef manhattan dinners from 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, until they’re gone.
The menu will include beef manhattan, mashed potatoes and green beans for $8. Cherry Delight will be available for $3.
Carry-outs are available. The dinner’s open to the public.
Bingo will go from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Legion, 116 N. Meridian St.
40&8 fish dinner will be this Friday
ANDERSON — The Madison County Voiture 510 40&8 will host a fish dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17.
The menu includes fish, potatoes, green beans, slaw and dessert for $10.
The Voiture is at 1600 Rangeline Road.
Elwood blood drive to be this afternoon
ELWOOD — Elwood High School will host a community blood drive from 2 to 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Elks Lodge #368.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.
The Elks Lodge is at 1700 S. Anderson St., Elwood, 46036.
You may schedule your appointment online at https://donate.indiana.versiti.org/donor/schedules/zip.
