Students invited to join MLK Day
ANDERSON — The Gospel Highlights Thanksgiving Day Dinner will be celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a live broadcast in January.
Board members invite students to do a presentation about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. live on the radio. They will be given three minutes to sing, read a poem, or speak on what impact King made on their lives today.
This event will be Jan. 18, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon on station 103.7 FM/1240AM WHBU Woof Boom Radio. To call in, dial 765-378-2086.
To sign up, contact James Warner Sr., 765-606-6099, president, or Deaidra Pullin, 765-425-8407, secretary. Leave a message if no response.
The Herald Bulletin
