Keith Urban to sing Aug. 27 at Ruoff
NOBLESVILLE — Four-time Grammy Award winner Keith Urban will bring his “The Speed of Now World Tour” to Noblesville on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Performing with him at Ruoff Music Center will be three-time Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress.
Go to www.keithurban.com for ticket information.
Tickets for the Noblesville show will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10 at Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com.
Christmas Bazaar at Circle of Hope
ANDERSON — A Christmas Bazaar will take be from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in the gym at Circle of Hope.
Proceeds will benefit nursing home handmade card ministry.
There will be more than 20 booths with lots of Christmas ideas as well as handmade craft items and personal business items.
Circle of Hope is at 2415 Delaware St., Anderson.
K of C is offering a manhattan dinner
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus 563 will have a manhattan dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4.
Price is $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.
The dinner includes either beef or turkey manhattan, corn and cole slaw.
Carryouts will be available. Meals will be in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St., Anderson,
Information: 765-274-5311.
All classes of ‘59 to meet for lunch
ANDERSON — 1959 class members of Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights will meet for their monthly class luncheon at noon Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Anderson Grill.
All graduates of all three schools and local county area schools are welcome to attend. The grill’s at 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
Information: Ann (Gellinger) Shaffer.
Cookie, candy walk for Christmas set
MIDDLETOWN — The CWF of Sixth Street Christian Church will have a Christmas Cookie & Candy Walk from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11.
Homemade goodies for holiday entertaining will be available. Cookies and candies will be sold by the box, in various sizes, from $3 to $7.
Also available for sale will be dish cloths, Sechler Pickles and some homemade crafts.
Wearing masks is strongly recommended.
The church is at 146 N. Sixth St., Middletown.
Hobby, craft bazaar at Rangeline center
ANDERSON — Rangeline Community Center will host a Hobby and Craft Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12.
A soup/sandwich dinner will be available for $10.
The center’s at 1405 N. Rangeline Road.
Vendors need to email clairefarr@att.net. Dates are still available to rent the lounge and ballroom for the holidays. Call 765-216-2230.
