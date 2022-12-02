2 more sign-ups for Christmas help
ANDERSON — The Salvation Army/Toys for Tots Christmas sign-ups have two more opportunities — one from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and the second from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
Both will be at The Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St.
The assistance will include food for Christmas dinner and, if you have children up to 18 years (older ones enrolled in high school), they will get gifts as well.
For more information about applying, call 765-644-2538 or email Shelly at shelly.delong@usc.salvationarmy.org.
Breakfast buffet offered on Saturday
PENDLETON — The Sons of AMVETS will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
The breakfast buffet will offer biscuits and gravy, hash browns, French toast, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs or eggs to order, coffee, milk and juice. Cost is $10 per person.
The post 26 is at 939 S. Broadway. You must be 18 or older to attend.
Information: 765-778-7224.
Service for those who’ve lost kin
ELWOOD — Copher-Fesler-May will host a remembrance service at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at East Main Street Christian Church.
Anyone who has experienced the loss of a family member during the past year is invited to an uplifting service of music, support and candlelighting.
Assisting with the service will be local pastors, speakers, musicians and church facilities.
All in attendance will receive a holiday keepsake, memory candle and support materials. Refreshments will follow.
The church is at 1801 E. Main St.
Classes of ’59 to gather for lunch
ANDERSON — All 1959 class members of Anderson, Highland and Madison Heights high schools will meet for their monthly class lunch at noon Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Anderson Grill.
All graduates of AHS, HHS and MHHS, as well as local county-area schools, are welcome.
The grill’s at 2038 S. Scatterfield Road.
For more information, call Ann (Gellinger) Shaffer at 765-274-1619.
Meeting set for Alzheimer’s supportANDERSON — The Alzheimer’s holiday meeting will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Community Hospital Education Center.
Come enjoy a cup of Christmas wassail and a cookie with your loved one or bring a friend.
The education center is at 1923 N. Madison Ave.
For more information, contact the Alzheimer’s Support Group facilitator at alzsupport@ecommunity.com.
Parents Night Out to be Dec. 9 at Y
ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria YMCA will host a Parents Night Out from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Dec. 9.
Need to finish last-minute Christmas shopping or maybe just need a night out? Bring your children to the Alexandria YMCA for some Christmas fun.
Children will participate in a holiday craft, watch a movie and have a snack.
This evening is designed for children 18 months to 12 years. The Y is at 800 N. Central Ave.
For more information, pricing and registration, call 765-705-4454 or email equear@ymcamadco.org.
