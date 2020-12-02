Community Briefs
Legion to serve broasted frog legs
MIDDLETOWN — Middletown American Legion Post 216 will serve broasted frog legs and two sides, on Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or sold out.)
The post, 450 N. 10th St., is a non-smoking venue and is open to the public.
Also, they will begin serving made-to-order each Saturday from 7 to 10:30 a.m. with the exception of the third Saturday of the month when mountain oysters are served.
Information: 764-354-4892.
Juried art show opens Friday
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Artists Society’s eighth annual juried show will open Friday at Gallery 119, 119 W. State St.
The show will be judged by local artist Patrick Kluesner during the First Friday event from 6 to 8 p.m. Awards will be given to first place, $300; second place, $200; third place, $100; and People’s Choice, $50.
The public is invited to attend and vote for the People’s Choice award.
The show will continue to be open to the public through Dec. 23, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Class of ’50 drops winter lunches
ANDERSON — Due to the unpredictability of the weather and virus restrictions, the Anderson High School Class of 1950 is canceling its first Monday of the month lunches at Perkins until next spring.
The renewal date will be determined in March.
Tenderloin meals at Columbian Hall
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus will host a tenderloin dinner from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, in the Columbian Hall, 1225 Main St.
Diners may have either a breaded fried tenderloin, or a non-breaded grilled tenderloin. Both come with fries and corn for $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
This will be carryout only and everyone is required to wear a mask.
Information: 765-274-5311.
April 2021 Honor Flight postponed
FORT WAYNE — The national Honor Flight Network has ordered a suspension of all Honor Flights scheduled through April 30, 2021. The scheduled April 28 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne has been postponed.
Dennis Covert, president of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana, said in a press release, “We are confronted with a high degree of uncertainty concerning travel in 2021. The Board of Directors of Honor Flight Northeast Indiana is reviewing the situation to determine possible courses of action for re-scheduling the April 28, 2021 Honor Flight from Fort Wayne.”
Information: www.hfnei.org or 260-633-0049.
-The Herald Bulletin
