Adams-Markleville fire territory to meet
MARKLEVILLE — The Adams-Markleville Fire Protection Territory will conduct its monthly board meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the fire station, 7457 S. County Road 200 East.
AHS ‘65 Ladies to lunch Jan. 4
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1965 Ladies’ month for January will be Wednesday, Jan. 4, at The Crossing in Pendleton.
The group meets at 11:30 a.m. the first Wednesday of each month for lunch. Different locations are selected and announced.
The Crossing is the old Post restaurant, 8424 S. Ind. 67.
Christmas Eve set at Trinity Episcopal
ANDERSON — Trinity Episcopal Church has announced its holiday service schedule.
Christmas Eve service begins with a musical prelude at 6:30 p.m. The worship service, which includes Holy Communion, begins at 7 p.m. Christmas Day service starts at 10 a.m. and also includes Holy Communion.
The church is at 1030 Brown-Delaware St.
Trinity live-streams its services with video conferencing. Contact us at trinity1030@trinityanderson.net to request the link details. Worship recordings are uploaded to our YouTube channel: TECanderson.
The Herald Bulletin