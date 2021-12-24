Chesterfield church
has Communion
CHESTERFIELD — Chesterfield Community Church of God will host a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
Worship will be led by Worship Pastor Woody Wright; and meditation and Communion will be conducted by Lead Pastor Dr. Jerry Grubbs.
Alex church to tell Christmas story
ALEXANDRIA — The Church at Broadway Park will host Christmas Eve services beginning at 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24.
There will be Christmas carols, refreshments and the telling of the Christmas story.
Dress is casual.
The church is at 302 N. West St., Alexandria.
Information: 765-724-4540.
Watch Night Service
slated for Dec. 25
ANDERSON — Watch Night Service will begin at 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 25, at Christ Temple Church, 1610 W. 22nd St., Anderson.
Come and bring in the new year with the congregation.
