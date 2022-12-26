LOGO21 COMMUNITY BRIEFS.jpg

Alex-Monroe ’

63 to gather Jan. 10

ANDERSON — Members and friends of the Alexandria-Monroe High School class of 1963 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Chile Pablano restaurant in Timberlake Plaza.

Note the change in the meal time.

The group meets for lunch the second Tuesday of every other month.

Information: 765-724-2235.

AHS ’

51 class will meet Jan. 2

ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘51 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at Eva’s Pancake House.

All class members and guests are invited.

The restaurant is at 831 Broadway.

Information: John, 765-642-2316.

The Herald Bulletin

