Alex-Monroe ’
63 to gather Jan. 10
ANDERSON — Members and friends of the Alexandria-Monroe High School class of 1963 will meet for lunch at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, at Chile Pablano restaurant in Timberlake Plaza.
Note the change in the meal time.
The group meets for lunch the second Tuesday of every other month.
Information: 765-724-2235.
AHS ’
51 class will meet Jan. 2
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ‘51 will meet at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at Eva’s Pancake House.
All class members and guests are invited.
The restaurant is at 831 Broadway.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
The Herald Bulletin