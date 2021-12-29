Legion riders to host dinner
FRANKTON — The American Legion Riders will host a chili dinner on Wednesday, Dec. 29, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The menu includes chili and a peanut butter sandwich for $7. Carrot cake and apple pie will be available for $3.
Open to the public. Carry-outs are available.
AHS Ladies plan luncheon
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of 1965 Ladies host monthly luncheons the first Wednesday of the month at 11:30.
The January luncheon is Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Bob Evans in Anderson.
Information: ahs1965
Church to host dinner Jan. 5
ANDERSON — North Anderson Wesleyan Church, 1947 E. 240N, will host a chicken-and-noodle dinner on Wednesday, Jan. 5 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.
