Chicken on menu at K of C
ANDERSON — The Knights of Columbus located in the Columbian Hall at 1225 Main St., Anderson, will have a chicken fry on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Prices are $12 for adults and $6 for children 12 years old and under. Carry-outs are available.
For more information, call 765-274-5311.
AHS Class of ’51 plans meeting
ANDERSON — The Anderson High School Class of ’51 will meet on Monday, Dec. 5, at 11:30 a.m. at Eva’s Pancake House, 831 Broadway.
All class members and guests are invited.
Information: John, 765-642-2316.
