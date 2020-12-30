Legion post adds breakfast orders
MIDDLETOWN — In addition to the two weekday dinners (chicken on Thursday and fish on Friday), the Middletown American Legion, 450 N. 10th St., is now serving made-to-order breakfast on Saturdays from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m.
On Friday, Jan. 1, they will serve frog leg dinners from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (or until sold out).
The post is open to the public and is a non-smoking venue.
Information: 765-354-4892.
The Herald Bulletin
