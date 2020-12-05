Meatloaf dinner is Wednesday
FRANKTON — Meatloaf with mashed potatoes, green beans and a roll for $7 and dessert for extra will be served Wednesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. or until gone at the Frankton American Legion.
The event is cash only and open to the public. Face masks are required and to-go orders are welcome.
Toy ride set for Saturday
ANDERSON — The 10th annual Second Chance to Get It Right Toy Ride will begin at 11 a.m. at the Bourbon Street Sports Bar & Grill at 845 E. 53rd St.
Masks and social distancing are required for those who wish to attend. Those wishing to donate toys can honk their car horn from the parking lot. Toys will be delivered to Operation Love Ministries.
