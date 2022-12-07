Community Briefs: Dec. 7 Ham-bean dinner, bingo in Frankton
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Post 469 will have a ham-and-bean dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.
The menu will include ham, beans and cornbread for $6; add fried cabbage for $2. Desserts will be Southern buttermilk pie or Kentucky butter cake for $3. Carry-outs are available. The Auxiliary is sponsoring the meal.
Bingo runs from 6 to 8 p.m.
The post, at 116 N. Washington St., is open to the public.
Friends of APL host monthly sale
ANDERSON — Friends of the Library will have its monthly sale from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m,. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8.
Specials this month are 10-cent Christmas books and 10-cent adult paperback fiction. All children’s books are 25 cents.
Anderson Public Library is at 111 E. 12th St.
Holiday goodies, gifts event Saturday
ANDERSON — The 15th annual Holiday Gifts & Goodies vendor event will take place Saturday, Dec. 10.
The shopping extravaganza will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at New Horizons United Methodist Church, 611 E. 53rd St.
Proceeds will go to Secret Families of Madison County. This charity provides Christmas to needy families each year.
Vendors will display unique gifts, including handmade items, stocking stuffers, sweet treats and more.
Lunch will be available starting at 11 a.m.
Red Hatters to host Christmas lunch
ANDERSON — The WOW Red Hatters will have Christmas lunch at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at 1925 Pub House (Grandview).
An optional exchange of a Christmas ornament will take place. All members and guest are welcome.
The pub house is at 1905 Northshore Extension.
Stevens Family concert is Dec. 10
MUNCIE — The Stevens Family Christmas Concert will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Glad Tidings Church.
The concert is free. Donations of diapers, formula and unscented wipes will be accepted.
This is a fundraiser for First Choice for Women.
The church is at 3001 S. Burlington Drive.
Allen Chapel sets annual giveaway
ANDERSON — Allen Chapel Clothes Closet provides free clean, gently used clothing to people who need it. In addition, public donations let the clothes closet have an annual Christmas giveaway of food, new toys and some new clothes.
This year’s Christmas giveaway will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at Allen Chapel AME Church, 1610 Sheridan St.
The Clothes Closet operates from 10 a.m. to 2 p.,m. every Thursday in the church’s basement, 1610 Sheridan St. Entry into the basement can be made from 16th Street.
