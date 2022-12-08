Nate Bargatze tour coming to Muncie
MUNCIE — Nate Bargatze will bring his “The Be Funny Tour” to Emens Auditorium at Ball State University at 7 p.m. April 27, 2023.
Hailing from Old Hickory, Tennessee, comedian Bargatze is on his Raincheck Tour.
Nate follows in the showbiz footsteps of his dad, Stephen, a former clown turned world class magician. Nate’s performed in three Netflix specials, two of them on his own.
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Emens box office, 1800 W. Riverside Ave., and by calling 765-285-1539. Tickets are regularly sold from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday at the box office and by phone.
Flute choir show has holiday tunes
MUNCIE — The next performance of the Central Indiana Flute Choir, part of America’s Hometown Band, is set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17.
The show is free at the Fine Arts Center of Heritage Hall School, 6401 W. River Road, across from Grace Baptist Church. Free parking is available on-site.
Seasonal favorites will be presented by the roughly dozen members playing flutes of many sizes, which produce a full range of sounds from low bass to high soprano. The hourlong concert includes “White Christmas,” “Silver Bells” and “Fantasia on Ukrainian Bell Carol,” known in the U.S. as “Carol of the Bells.”
The Herald Bulletin