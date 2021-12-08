Registration open for winter art camp
ANDERSON — Registration for Anderson Museum of Art’s Winter Break Camp is now open. The three-day camp runs from Dec. 28-30.
Students will join instructor and artist Olivia Willard for a three-day short story writing class. Students will develop their own characters, story and illustrations. Classes will begin at 9:30 a.m. and end at noon daily.
Camp is open to students ages 7-12. Cost is $40 for museum members and $50 for nonmembers.
Register at https://www.andersonart.org/youth-classes-workshops/ or by calling the museum at 765-649-1248.
Learning stations at city, Lapel librariesANDERSON — Anderson Public Library has purchased new AWE Learning All-In-One Workstations that provide more than 130 award-winning, preloaded educational software titles.
These interactive computers provide literacy-focused digital learning solutions for learners ages 2 through 12, and all content is STREAM-aligned (science, technology, reading, engineering, music and math). These computers provide educational games and adventures focused on various skills including reading, handwriting, coding, animation, cyber safety and more.
These new stations are in the children’s department of the Main Library, 111 E. 12th St., Anderson, and the children’s area of the Lapel Branch Library, 610 Main St., Lapel. All stations are bilingual and offer interactions in English and Spanish. A library card is not required to access public computers or AWE stations.
More information is available by calling children’s services at 765-641-2448, visiting the children’s services desk at the library or visiting andersonlibrary.net.
Frankton Legion serving up lasagne
FRANKTON — The Frankton American Legion Post 469 will host a dinner starting at 5:30 p.,m. Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Dinner includes lasagne, salad and garlic bread for $8. Cheesecake will be $3.
Carry-outs are welcome. The event is sponsored by Frankton American Legion Auxiliary.
Bingo will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at the post, 116 N. Washington St.
Lapel HS sets its Christmas show
LAPEL — The Lapel High School Music Department will present its annual Christmas show at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, in the auditorium.
Participating groups will be the Concert Choir, Concert Band, Show Choir and Jazz Band.
Admission is $5 for adults; students are admitted free.
