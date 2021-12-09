WOW Red Hatters to gather for lunch
ANDERSON — The WOW Red Hatters will meet for lunch at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at Olive Garden.
After lunch there will be an optional ornament exchange. All members are welcome.
Luncheon sites for early 2022 will be planned.
The restaurant is at 4118 Scatterfield Road.
Lapel church choir to present cantata
LAPEL — The 22-member choir of Trinity United Methodist Church in Lapel will present its annual Christmas cantata at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, in the sanctuary. The choir will be accompanied by a small orchestra with piano and organ.
After the cantata, the service with conclude with a candle lighting ceremony. The cantata is free; everyone is welcome.
The church is at 217 E. Seventh St.
Food giveaway set in Elwood and Muncie
MUNCIE — Second Harvest Food Bank will have the following Food Distribution Tailgate events. These will be the last Tailgates in these counties for the year.
Madison County
10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Callaway Park, 902 Callaway Park Drive, Elwood.
Delaware County
10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, Muncie Mall, 3401 N. Granville Ave.
Distribution is while supplies last. All are welcome, regardless of home county or reason for need. No IDs or proof of address or income required.
To ensure the safety of our volunteers, when food is being placed inside your vehicle, be sure to have an appropriate face covering over your mouth and nose.
Information: www.CureHunger.org or download our app at get.theapp.co/ghrg.
Martina McBride tours with Alabama
INDIANAPOLIS — Country rock group Alabama has announced that country music icon Martina McBride is their special guest for their rescheduled 50th Anniversary Tour that will play Jan. 15, 2022, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Tickets for the show are on sale at Ticketmaster.com.{div}
Art class for kids focuses on jewelry
PENDLETON — Ellen Shaw will teach January’s Kids Art Class on Saturday, Jan. 8, at Pendleton Artists Society’s Gallery 119.
The class will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the gallery, 119 W. State St.
Kids will make an easy necklace, bracelet and earrings. Beads for the jewelry may be selected from the “stash.” Learn the proper use of crimp beads, crimping pliers and crimp covers.
Students also will learn to make their own ear wires. Each child must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $20 per adult/child pair; all supplies are included.
You may register at Gallery 119 or by phone at 765-778-0986 during business hours 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Registration is limited.
Online registrations may be made at gallery119.org/events.
